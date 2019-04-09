Bang Bang Romeo will play in Chesterfield ahead of stadium tour with P!NK

Rising stars Bang Bang Romeo will be giving fans a very special treat when they play in Chesterfield to mark Record Store Day this Saturday.

They will be performing at Tallbird Records on April 13 at 3pm and signing copies of their vinyl single, Cemetery.

The Yorkshire trio have great prospects, playing a stadium tour with P!NK this summer and releasing their debut album, A Heartbreaker's Guide to the Galaxy, on June 14.

Their last single, Bag Of Bones, was released earlier this year, accompanied by a video for which the band worked with Trigger Happy's Dom Joly and Matt Campion to bring the story to life.

Bang Bang Romeo's performance promises to be a highlight of the Record Store Day celebration at the independent shop on Soresby Street in Chesterfield.

There will be exclusive titles in stock and free Fred Perry tote bags for the first 20 people in the queue.

Bang Bang Romeo. Photo by Holly Rose.

Tallbird Records will be open from 9am to 6pm on Saturday.

A sale, offering 10% discount on new vinyl and 20% discount on secondhand vinyl, will start in the store at 1pm on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.