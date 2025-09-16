Banbury boss wants his players to 'enjoy their football' as they prepare for cup replay

Action from Saturday's tie at Chasetown. Photo: BUFC.

​Banbury United had to do it all again after drawing their FA Cup second qualifying round tie at Chasetown on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The match finished goalless meaning the two sides replayed in Banbury on Tuesday night, after this week’s Guardian had gone to press.

And speaking to Puritans Radio after Saturday’s tie, Banbury boss Kelvin Langmead felt disappointed not to have won the game, particularly with Chasetown having been reduced to ten men after 36 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “With them a man short I felt like we had the momentum of the game in the second-half, a lot of it was being played in their half and we created a couple of really good chances.

"But we’re just a little bit off it at the moment. As a group, we know what we’re capable of but we’re falling a bit short.

"The positives are that we get another go so hopefully we can built a little bit on how we finished the game.

"The clean sheet was important, as was stopping the little run we were on, so we need to find our way back a little in terms of the way we like to move the ball and all the good things we were doing at the start of the season, but we’re not a million miles away and maybe it’s just things like confidence and the manner of the defeat last Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want my players to enjoy their football – I had too many times in my career where I didn’t enjoy it and I felt the weight of the pressure, and whilst there will always be pressure and particularly when you want to achieve something, it shouldn’t be weighing the players down and I want them to enjoy themselves.”

After Tuesday’s replay, the winner of which will travel to Leiston in the next round on September 27, Banbury have two more home games in four days as they return to league action this weekend.

First, they will welcome Spalding United, who currently sit sixth in the league standings, while on Tuesday night they will host newly-promoted Real Bedford.