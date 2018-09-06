Bakewell Probus Club’s John Thurstan flies high in retirement

High-flier John Thurstan took to the skies when he retired from work.

He learned how to pilot a microlight and was awarded his licence after 34 hours of flying.

John described the many safety checks to be made before taking off and the procedures to be followed during flight and on landing in his talk to fellow members of Bakewell and District Probus Club.

He demonstrated how it feels to fly in a microlight by showing video clips which he had taken during a flight from his base at Darley Moor Airfield near Ashbourne.

Further details of the club can be found on its website https://www.bakewellprobus.org