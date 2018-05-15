Baffled boozed-up birthday reveller could not explain why he commited an assault

A baffled boozed-up reveller who had been out celebrating his birthday could not understand why he attacked a man in the street.

Kane Liam Chatterton, 22, of Mill Lane, at Codnor, Ripley, attacked the man in Market Place, Ripley, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Wednesday, May 9.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The circumstances are that on April 8, at 1.20am, the complainant was on Market Place out socialising with his girlfriend and he saw two males coming out of a pub and having an altercation with another male.

“He crossed the road to intervene and police arrived and while the complainant was speaking to two officers this defendant approached him and punched him once in the face.”

The defendant told police he had been out for his birthday and he had been enjoying an all-day drinking session and he could not recall the incident.

Chatterton pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating.

Defence solicitor David Cusack said: “He was out on his birthday and he had drunk far too much than was good for him and he found it difficult to understand what had happened and why it had happened.

“He is so sorry for what he’s done and we do not challenge any of the evidence.”

Mr Cusack added that Chatterton had been unemployed for a long time and a relationship had ended as a consequence but he has since found work and a purpose and the relationship has been re-kindled.

Magistrates sentenced Chatterton to a community order lasting until November 8, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.