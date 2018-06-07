Axe thug threatened to chop off woman’s toes

An axe-wielding thug threatened to chop off the toes of a woman in a Derbyshire street.

Derby Crown Court heard how David Minshull told the victim he would ‘kill her” and ‘break her ribs’.

Minshull, 29, had previously struck the woman with a brush in her home before she fled to the street, according to the court, and the defendant grabbed the axe and made threats on April 15.

Judge Shaun Smith QC told Minshull: “You are a bully, you are a control freak, you are obsessive and that’s a problem. You subjected this woman to a horrific incident. You started by throwing a bottle of Coke at her and then you took a brush and started hitting her with it causing her injuries. That is bad enough but you did not stop there because you decided to pick up an axe with children present and started swinging it around saying you were going to kill her, break the ribs and chop off the toes of the woman.”

Mark Achurch, prosecuting, said Minshull hit the victim with a brush to the hand, head and back and he left the property with an axe swinging it around saying he would kill her and witnesses described him saying he would break her ribs and chop her toes off.

Minshull pleaded guilty to assault, affray and to production of cannabis after police found six plants growing in an outbuilding. He was handed a 14-month jail term suspended for two years and a five-year restraining order.

Judge Smith QC ordered Minshull, of Priest Avenue, Mansfield, to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work, and 15 rehabilitation days.

Will Bennett, for Minshull, said: “He has written a letter saying he sincerely and profoundly apologises to the people who his actions have affected.”