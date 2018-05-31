Awareness caravan to honour Chesterfield’s Louise and her breast cancer battle

Funds are being raised for an awareness caravan in memory of a Chesterfield woman who lost her life to hereditary breast cancer aged just 36.

The Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline charity is raising funds to support the caravan, which will tour events and festivals to offer support.

The caravan is named after Louise Mallendar who died just over a year ago.

Upon finding she was a BRCA1 carrier, Louise, even though fighting her own battle, was determined to raise awareness of the illness.

Louise teamed up with the Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline’s ‘Make one person aware, save a family’ campaign and made a short video detailing what it was like to live with the illness and how important awareness is. The video went viral and was shared and watched more than 100,000 times.

The caravan contains booklets with information about risk factors, surgery details and links to other sources of information.

It also displays other details of other organisations, including Prevent Breast Cancer, Prostate UK and the Eve Appeal.

Helpline spokesperson Becky Measures said: “Louise’s legacy is sponsored by many fantastic businesses from across this area.

“Derbyshire Aggregates has supported the helpline over the years, Tenacious Events, of which Louise’s brother Adam is a director, AD Discounts of New Whittington and Louise’s place of work, Riverside Bakery, who have been unstoppable with their support.”

Cosmetic Repair Solutions renovated the caravan’s paint work and Georgian Signs produced the artwork.

The charity will also be holding the first ever FESTIBALL at Maison Mes Amis on Saturday, July 14.

Becky said: “It is what it says on the tin, a ball that’s also a festival.

“People will be able to enjoy a beautiful three-course meal with drinks reception sponsored by St Germain and all the glamour of a standard ball, but alongside that, local talent of all genres will be performing throughout the day and night.”

Tickets are £50 for the meal and full day pass and this also includes free glitter face paint.

The caravan will be showcased on the day along with many other festival activities.

Becky added: “We would love people to come along, help raise money for this amazing cause and simply celebrate life.”

Email Becky@beckymeasures.com for tickets