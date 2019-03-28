Award success for North Wingfield care home

Claydon Lodge Care Home in North Wingfield has been awarded the Derbyshire County Council Dementia Premium Award.

The care home has earned the award after meeting 15 standards outlined by the council.

The standards included upskilling staff and ensuring that the environment is tailored to service users' needs.

Michaela Whitehall, general manager of Claydon Lodge Care Home, said: "We are very proud to have achieved the award.

"It is a fair reflection and demonstrates the commitment to providing a high level of care and support at Claydon Lodge.

"The achievement of this award sets a perfect foundation for moving the strategy forwards and continuing to build on the standards here at Claydon Lodge."