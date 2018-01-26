Attempted rape victim shares ordeal on Facebook

Derbyshire Police are investigating a report of an attempted rape in Outram Street, Ripley, at around 1am yesterday (Thursday, January 25).

A post has appeared on the Spotted: Heanor Facebook Page which says: “I was a victim of a attempted rape last night, well early hours. I was walking up Argyll Road, Ripley, around 1am.

“He walked behind me so I started walking a bit faster before I know it he’s grabbed my hair and pulled me to the floor. He had his foot on my neck and pulled my trousers and underwear down.

“I punched him in his leg and he moved it so I jumped up and banged him a few times in face, kicked him in the testicles and he went to the floor so I ran.

“He was wearing grey trackie bottoms, Adidas black Nike air Max’s and a grey adidas hoodie.”

The force’s specialist sexual offences unit, Operation Diamond, is currently investigating this incident.

At this early stage of the investigation the police are not linking the incident to Operation Rosebank – the attempted murder and rape that took place in Ilkeston.

Officers are working on a number of lines of enquiry and would ask for anyone with information to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on the non-emergency 101 number quoting occurrence number 18000039582.