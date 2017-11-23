Ashgate Hospicecare’s popular Christmas lights ceremony will shine bright for loved ones

Ashgate Hospicecare will officially switch on its Christmas lights and remember loved ones at this year’s Light up a Life ceremony on Sunday, December 10.

The popular ceremony, which will be held on the hospice grounds from 6pm, is now in its 15th year and has raised more than £580,000 since it first began in 2002.

Pam Garvey, one of Ashgate Hospicecare’s Hospice at Home team, switched on the lights at last year’s ceremony.

She said: “I was so proud to be able to turn on the Christmas lights at last year’s Light up A Life switch on ceremony.

“The atmosphere at the event is simply fantastic.

“I feel very lucky to work for Ashgate Hospicecare and would like to thank each and every one of you as I simply wouldn’t be able to do what I do without your help.”

As part of the Light up A Life campaign, more than 200 people have so far dedicated a star to someone they love in the first week – with more dedications coming in each day.

To dedicate a star for someone special, visit www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk/lightupalife or contact the memoriam and legacy giving fundraiser, Sue Mason, on 01246 567250.