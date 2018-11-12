Ashgate Hospicecare’s Christmas market will welcome Santa and reindeer

Santa and his reindeer are set to return to Ashgate Hospicecare in Chesterfield for this year’s Christmas Market.

The event, which takes place this Saturday, November 17, on the hospice’s meadow, promises to be a magical day.

There will be gift and craft stalls, entertainment and live music for all the family to enjoy. Santa and his reindeer will be making a special appearance.

Jack Wood, events manager at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “We can’t wait to see everyone at this year’s Christmas Market. It’s going to be an amazing day with so much fun and Christmas cheer at this special time of the year, all whilst raising vital funds for patients and their families across north Derbyshire.”

Visits to Santa’s Grotto are £5 per child, where Santa will be bringing the magic of Christmas alive by reading festive stories to groups of children. It is only £2 entry to the market and under 16s are free! No booking is required.

Danielle Clements, from Chesterfield who visited last year’s Christmas Market, said: “It was absolutely wonderful. What an amazing, lovely market. Money raised for a wonderful cause.”

The Christmas Market runs from 11am until 3pm. For more details about the Christmas Market and parking information, click here. You can also visit the Facebook page @AshgateHospicecare to see regular event updates.