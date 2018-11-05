Ashgate Hospice officer to tackle 60km bike ride to mark 60 gifts in wills

Ashgate Hospicee’s legacy officer is set take on a 60km static bike ride to mark the 60 gifts left to the hospice in wills so far this year.

Gifts in Wills are vital to the hospice- one in five patients are cared for as a result of these generous legacies.

This year, Hayleig Vasey has been raising awareness of the importance of gifts left in wills- working closely with solicitors to provide information to members of the public, and talking with people across North Derbyshire about the difference their gift could make to patients who currently need hospice care.

Hayleigh is hoping to raise a whopping £4,000 on November 27 (or ‘Giving Tuesday’), as this is the average gift left to the hospice in wills.

Hayleigh said: “We receive gifts of all different amounts, but what I want people to know is that any gift left to the Hospice, no matter how big or small, all contributes massively to covering the costs of caring for all our patients and their families at the most crucial times.

“I wanted to complete this bike ride as a mark of respect to the people that have thought of the Hospice in this special way when making their Will, which is such an important and private document, and whom can never be thanked in person.

“Not only that, I also wanted to spread awareness of just how much of a difference this everlasting gift really does make to the lives of our patients. Thanks to the amazing generosity of these people, 20 per cent of our patients are able to receive the specialist care they need when need it most.”

Ali Ward-Foster, partnerships manager at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “I couldn’t believe it when Hayleigh told me she would take on a 60km bike ride challenge! Everyone at Ashgate is so proud of her and wishes her the best of luck in completing it. “Gifts in Wills are vital to the care we provide, making a massive contribution to our fundraising and enabling us to look after more patients.”

Nuffield Health will kindly be providing the bike for the challenge, which will take place in Ashgate Hospicecare’s main reception. They have also very generously offered a year’s free membership to one person picked at random who supports the sponsored event.

If you would like to support Hayleigh with this challenge and help her reach her goal of £4,000, then visit her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hayleigh-vasey.

Every penny raised will go towards the care of more patients and their families both in the hospice and in homes across North Derbyshire.