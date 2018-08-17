As dog walker I may become a ‘criminal’, says reader

Chesterfield Borough Council is really winding me up.

I read about and agree with dog restrictions stated, i.e play areas, football pitches, clearing up dog mess, but on my visit to Poolsbrook Park, I find that if I want to walk round the ponds, my dogs have to be on a lead.

Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) notices have been posted around the ponds. No mention of this in the newsletter. I feel this is misleading the general public.

I am 80 years old and class myself as a responsible person. I have been a parish councillor, school governor, etc.

Dogs require exercise and my doctor tells me I need to walk daily. Anyone getting on in years will tell you that your legs start to go first, which is what I am finding, I am not stable on rough ground.

The PSPO order makes me a potential ‘criminal’ classed in the same category as the trouble-makers around town. You can cycle round the park, anywhere, at any speed you like, give me no warning. I’ve almost been knocked over twice. I had to get out of the way numerous times and don’t have time to get the dogs out of the way. Horse riders are allowed to ride anywhere, piles of horse manure, far in excess of dog fouling. Broken glass, drinks cans, discarded food wrappers, oh and an attempt to set the park on fire!

You say it’s not to raise money but at one time you had ‘rangers’. The rangers knew the people who used the parks, they said dog walkers were their eyes and ears, nobody to tell now as it’s only staffed 40 hours. You have cut staff and the ones they have work their socks off.

These will be the people who will face the backlash from these actions.

By the way the only people I have heard complain about dogs are the ‘fishermen’. They will love this, no access to the water for our dogs.

At 80 years old what is happening to my old country?

David Cory

By email

