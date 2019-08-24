As Alfreton is dubbed the sexiest place in Derbyshire see how high your town ranks

Alfreton has been crowned as the sexiest place in the county, according to a new sex map, but where does your town rank?

The Lovehoney Interactive UK Sex Map claims Alfreton’s 22,000 residents spend more on their sexual pleasure than anywhere else in the county.

It allows users to search for a city, town or county to discover just how sexy where they live really is.

Rankings for other towns in Derbyshire included Chesterfield at 138th, Matlock at 168th, Swadlincote at 261st, Ilkeston at 335th, Belper at 344th, Buxton at 349th, Derby at 480th, Glossop at 561st, Dronfield at 637th, Heanor at 659th.

Although Alfreton clinched the top spot in Derbyshire, it ranked 82nd overall in the UK table of 720 locations which was headed by Dagenham in Greater London.

Lovehoney product director Bonny Hall said: “Spending on sexual pleasure in Derbyshire is in line with the national average.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.

“Couples who have been in settled relationships for years are looking for new ways to spice things up and they are increasingly choosing to experiment together with sex toys for the first time.

“The map allows you to look up anywhere in the UK, so you can see how sexy your town is and compare to other locations in Derbyshire or across the whole country.”

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.

Lovehoney, the UK’s biggest sex toy retailer, is booming with sales of more than £100 million annually.

The Bath-based firm received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for boosting UK exports.

Owners Richard Longhurst and Neal Slateford met the Queen and Prince Philip at an official reception at Buckingham Palace.

The full UK Sex Map can be found here https://www.lovehoney.co.uk/sexmap/.