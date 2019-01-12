Arrest made in connection with Chesterfield town centre assault

Derbyshire Constabulary have arrested a man in connection with an assault.

The incident happened at about 1.15am on January 13 in Stephenson Place.

A 62-year-old man remains in hospital with head injuries following the assault.

Earlier this evening, officers arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He is in custody.

Our investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting reference 19000017709.