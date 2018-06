A person has been arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property after police pursued a 'scruffy van' which crashed into a stream.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the van 'set off the coppers nose' when spotted in Eckington and failed to stop.

Picture from @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.

A pursuit into South Yorkshire continued before the van went off road and crashed into a stream.

One person was arrested and property believed to be stolen from around Derbyshire was recovered.