Armed police attend incident in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Constabulary's armed response unit attended an incident in Chesterfield last night.

Officers received a report of a man with a knife in the area.

The man has mental health problems.

A force spokesman said: "He is now with officers and getting the help he needs."

No further details have been made public.

