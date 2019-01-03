Archaeological work to take place at Chesterfield car park

The number of parking spaces at a Chesterfield car park will be temporarily reduced while an archaeological survey is carried out on the site.

Chesterfield Borough Council submitted a planning application in October seeking permission to build a three-floor Enterprise Centre for small businesses on Holywell Cross car park, known locally as the Donut car park, as part of the Northern Gateway scheme.

Before the application can be considered the council is required to do an archaeological survey of the site to identify if there are any significant archaeological features beneath the planned development area.

To enable this work to happen some spaces within the car park will be out of use from Monday, January 7.

The work is expected to take between two and three weeks, depending on the weather.

The rest of the car park will remain open as usual but if motorists find the car park is full then nearby alternatives include Soresby Street, Rose Hill, St Mary’s Gate and Durrant Road.

Councillor Terry Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The Enterprise Centre is needed to meet the demand from start-up businesses and existing small and medium sized businesses for office accommodation in a town centre location.

“Having a centre at this location creates jobs and also supports existing businesses in the town centre, particularly around the northern part, by providing extra customers during the day.

“We will carry out the archaeological surveys as quickly as possible to minimise any possible disruption for motorists.”

The planned Enterprise Centre building would include:

· 32 air conditioned offices, of different sizes, to suit a range of start-up and small companies

· Two meeting rooms

· High speed broadband access and wi-fi throughout the building

· A reception and shared lobby area

· CCTV in communal areas inside and outside the building

· Facilities for staff working in the building including kitchenettes, break out spaces, showers and a bicycle store

The planning application is due to be considered by the council’s planning committee in February.