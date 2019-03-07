Apprentices are a valuable part of what Chesterfield has to offer

Chesterfield has a lot to celebrate during National Apprenticeship Week (March 4-8). We have many employers and young people who really take apprenticeships seriously and are using them to develop a positive future, writes Julie Richards, principal of Chesterfield College.

This positive outlook is partly due to the town’s industrial past, where there is a strong tradition in developing a workforce through apprenticeships. However, more recent initiatives nationally and locally, have helped to ensure we can make modern apprenticeships even more relevant and effective for our economic future.

There is a good range of support and quality apprenticeship training provision in the area working with employers of all sizes.

As an Apprenticeship Town, Chesterfield also makes sure apprentices are a valuable part of what the town has to offer. Not only does it encourage employers to include apprenticeship opportunities in their development plans, it is also helping to promote them as a quality way to boost career prospects.

Chesterfield College is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of delivering apprenticeships.

We launched Learning Unlimited in the autumn of 2009 supporting just 150 learners. A decade later, we are supporting thousands of learners and employers to make apprenticeships work for them.

We are proud that we have been able to extend our successful model to support so many apprentices across the UK. Together we’re working with employers to change people’s lives.

Everyone has an individual pathway to reach their goals and we work with each person to help them achieve their career plan.

I am proud that an organisation I work for has been helping people access all that apprenticeships have to offer.