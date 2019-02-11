Appeal to send Staveley junior football team to play at Nou Camp Stadium

A Chesterfield junior football team are hoping to realise their dream of playing a match at one of the world’s most famous stadiums after launching a fundraising appeal.

Staveley Miners Welfare FC Under 8’s are aiming to raise £1,500 after being given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at Nou Camp Stadium, home of Barcelona FC, this summer.

Dave Coupe, dad of one of the 30 youngsters on the team, said: “It would mean the absolute world to them.

“If someone told me I was off to Nou Camp at that age, I’d never have believed it.”

You can donate via the team’s Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lee-unwin.

