Appeal to find missing Chesterfield teen

The family of a teenager who has gone missing in Staveley are appealing for help to bring her home safely.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:51 am
Aimee Day, 14, has been missing for nearly 48 hours.

Aimee Day went missing on Tuesday, November 2 at around 4.00pm. She was last seen at Springwell College in Staveley, wearing her school uniform and a hip-length, padded black coat with a fur-lined hood.

The 14-year-old has short, shoulder length, dark purple hair.

Aimee’s sister, Charlie, said: “Her older sister, two younger sisters and her little brother are so worried for Aimee, and want her home.”

