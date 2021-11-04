Appeal to find missing Chesterfield teen
The family of a teenager who has gone missing in Staveley are appealing for help to bring her home safely.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:51 am
Aimee Day went missing on Tuesday, November 2 at around 4.00pm. She was last seen at Springwell College in Staveley, wearing her school uniform and a hip-length, padded black coat with a fur-lined hood.
The 14-year-old has short, shoulder length, dark purple hair.
Aimee’s sister, Charlie, said: “Her older sister, two younger sisters and her little brother are so worried for Aimee, and want her home.”