Appeal to find driver after man suffers life-changing injuries during fight in Chesterfield

Police are trying to trace the driver of a Audi after a fight in Chesterfield which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Officers investigating an alleged serious assault on Sheepbridge Industrial Estate, Chesterfield would like to trace the driver of a white Audi (pictured) who they believe may be a witness.

The car.

After the incident two men required hospital treatment, one for life-changing injuries.

A 52-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested for assault and released on police bail.

A police spokesman said: "If you were the driver of the Audi, recognise the car, or have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

It is reported that a fight broke out between a group of people sometime around 11am on Saturday, December 1.

The car.

Please quote the reference number 18000581875 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Darren Holden, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.