Appeal to find Chesterfield man reported missing from his home

A Chesterfield man has been reported missing.

James Bell, 53, was last seen at his home at 7am yesterday morning.

James is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build. He has brown hair and was wearing black trousers, a dark-coloured Regatta coat with a blue zip, and walking boots. He is also believed to have been carrying an orange rucksack.

If you have seen James, or know where he may be, call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote reference number 1121 of February 12.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.