Appeal for witnesses to crash on M1 between lorry and Audi

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash between a lorry and a car on the M1.

The incident happened between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Monday, April 30 near junction 28 on the northbound carriageway. Police said they understand the lorry struck the back of a black Audi TT, which was being driven by a 25-year-old woman. The driver of the lorry didn’t stop and hasn’t since come forward. A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We would particularly like to hear from anyone who might have dash cam footage of the incident – and from the driver of another nearby HGV who signalled for the driver of the lorry involved in the collision to stop, to no avail.” If you have any information, contact PC Kelia Marceta-Cooper on 101 quoting reference 18000201120. Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.