Police are appealing for information following a theft from a church.

The theft of an oak box from St Anne's Church in Millers Dale, near Tideswell, took place between August 2 and August 6.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We’re releasing an image of the box, which shows its distinctive design, in the hope someone may recognise it and be able to help with our enquiries."

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 18*371166 the name of the officer in the case, PC John Nixon.