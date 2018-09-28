Appeal following burglary at hair salon in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a hair salon in Old Whittington.

Infinite Hair on the High Street was broken into sometime between 7pm on Thursday, September 20 and 7am the following morning.

The cash register was stolen.

A police spokesman said: "Did you notice anything suspicious?

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

"Please quote the reference number 18000451933 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Michael Smith in any correspondence."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.