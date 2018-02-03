Appeal after vandals spray paint on cars and garage in village near Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after vandals sprayed paint on cars and a garage in Newbold.

There have been six reports of damage where paint is believed to have been sprayed on the cars or garages on January 18 and January 19. The information has only just been released by Derbyshire Constabulary.

Cars affected have been parked on Broughton Road, Sudhall Close, Cobnar Drive and Cordwell Avenue. A garage on Cordwell Avenue was also targeted.

PCSO Gareth Turner, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “The incidents have caused local residents and drivers inconvenience and expense, and it is also quite upsetting to have your car or property damaged in this way.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who may have any information about the incidents which could help us, or who may have noticed anything suspicious around the time the damage was caused.”

If you have any information which could help call PCSO Gareth Turner on 101, quoting reference 18*31455, or send him a message online through the 'Contact Us' page of the police website by clicking here

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.