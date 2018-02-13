Appeal after spate of thefts in north east Derbyshire town

Police are appealing for information after a series of thefts from cars and a shed in a north east Derbyshire town.

Five vehicles and one shed have been targeted between Tuesday, January 30 and Wednesday, January 31 in Dronfield on Barnes Avenue, Smithy Croft and Longcroft Crescent.

Items stolen include ice skates, power and specialist electrical tools, a sat-nav and loose change.

A child’s bicycle and scooter were stolen from a storage shed on the front garden of a property on Barnes Avenue and police are investigating reports circulating on social media about two men and a white transit van in the area acting suspiciously in connection with this incident.

PC Sally Horner of the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We think that some of the cars which were targeted may have been mistakenly left unlocked, so we’d just like to take the opportunity to remind residents how important it is to secure your car even if you’re leaving it for just a short time, but especially overnight.

“If you use remote locking through a key or fob it is also worth checking to see if it has worked. We understand it’s easy to forget when you’re busy or distracted but sadly there are some thieves who will look for an opportunity to steal.”

PC Horner added: “Enquiries are currently ongoing into these incidents, and if you have any information which could help or noticed anything suspicious please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call PC Sally Horner on 101 or send her a message online through the 'Contact Us' page of the website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.