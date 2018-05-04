Appeal after series of motorbike thefts

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information, and offering advice to riders about security, as officers investigate a series of motorcycle thefts in the Chesterfield area.

The most recent took place at around 10.40pm on Saturday, April 28, when a Honda motorbike was stolen from the Holywell Cross car park (donut car park) in Chesterfield town centre.

Officers recovered the bike from the Esso petrol station, near to the Asda store, on Sheffield Road in Whittington Moor shortly after it was stolen.

A report was also received about a group of young men or teenaged boys following another teenager on a motorbike between 9pm and 10pm in the Wingerworth and Grassmoor area.

The same group of bikers is also thought to have also been seen in Dronfield, heading towards the Gleadless area of Sheffield.

Inspector Dave Nicholls, of the Chesterfield Local Policing Unit, said: “Investigations are currently ongoing in to a number of motorbike thefts in the Chesterfield area and I am appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch.

“I would strongly advise motorcycle owners to ensure their bike is secure and to follow our crime prevention steps to ensure you do not become the victim of bike thieves.”

Advice on how you can keep your motorbike secure includes:

Always take your keys with you when you leave your motorbike, even for a short time. If you have security devices fitted, always use them.

Fit an approved alarm and immobiliser (and sticker) to your bike - this will deter criminals. If the criminal manages to bypass the alarm, the immobiliser will make it difficult if not impossible to start.

Park your bike in designated areas that are in full view of a busy street or car park.

Always try and lock your bike away in a secure location such as a garage or shed when it is not in use.

If you cannot do this then consider adding additional high security measures such as wheel clamps to deter thieves.

Security mark as many parts of the motorcycle and accessories as possible, use the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or unique coding supplied by a security company.

Did you notice any suspicious activity, particularly around a group riding motorbikes around this time, in the areas mentioned?

If you have any information which could help with inquiries please call PC Chris Wright on 101, quoting reference 18*192620, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.