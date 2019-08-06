Appeal after motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in Derbyshire crash

Police are appealing for information after a serious motorbike crash in Derbyshire.

Officers were alerted to a report of a collision involving a Harley Davidson by East Midlands Ambulance Service on Shuttlewood Road at Bolsover at 12:30am on Saturday (August 3).

The rider of the motorcycle was found with serious head and facial injuries.

The 35-year-old man, from Mastin Moor, was taken to hospital by paramedics and is in a critical condition.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have seen a motorbike in the area during the time leading up to the incident.

Call 101 if you have any information that could help.

