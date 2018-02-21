Appeal after machete-wielding men target shop near Staveley

An off-licence in Mastin Moor is appealing for information after armed robbers wielding machetes fled with the shop’s till.

The two offenders, believed to be men, targeted the Mastin Moor Post Office and Off Licence on Renishaw Road on Sunday afternoon.

They threatened the shop owner’s young son who was working behind the counter before escaping with the till, cigarettes and a scratch card dispenser.

The shop owner’s daughter, who did not want to be named, said: “They should be named and shamed and they cannot be left to get away with it. If you heard anything or if you saw anything then please come forward.”

The men, dressed in all black and with their faces covered, burst into the store at about 1.30pm.

They are said to have only been in the shop for around a minute before fleeing in a grey or silver Vauxhall Vectra with reg plates which are thought to be false.

A man who saw the men leave the shop followed the pair in his car in the direction of the M1 southbound.

The raid did not involve the Post Office.

The shop owner’s daughter said her brother who was working at the time is in ‘shock’.

“It was very unexpected,” she said.

“You do not expect it on a Sunday.

“It happened so quick he cannot remember what happened.

“He was not physically harmed.

“It is a small community so we have had a lot of customers messaging us through Facebook and texts to make sure we are okay.”

She also warned other businesses in the area to be on alert because ‘the people who did this do not care’.

The shop re-opened on Tuesday.

A Facebook post by the shop including CCTV images of the two men has been shared more than 500 times.

The images show two men dressed in black with their faces covered. One man has his hood up and his mouth covered and is wearing white/grey gloves. He is holding what looks like a machete in his right hand and is pointing with his left hand. The other man, also dressed in all black, is pictured with the til tucked under his left arm with a weapon in his right hand.

If you have any information about what happened, call Derbyshire police on 101.