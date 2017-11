Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft of a laptop from a car in Coal Aston, Dronfield.

The car was parked at The Chequers pub on Eckington Road, when a rear passenger window was forced open and a laptop taken.

The incident happened between 6pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday, October 25.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call PC Craig Allinson on 101 quoting reference 17000461938.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.