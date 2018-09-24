Appeal after items are stolen from three vehicles in Stanton

Police are appealing for information after items were stolen from two cars and a van in Stanton-in-Peak.

The incidents all took place sometime overnight between Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15 on Main Road and The Lane.

A wallet, bank card and mobile phone were among the items taken.

Officers are also reminding residents to make sure cars are secure and to remove any valuables from their vehicles.

A police spokesman said: "Did you notice anything suspicious around the time of the incidents or have any information which could help with our inquiries?

"If you think you can help, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

"Please quote the reference number 18*441500 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Anthony Boswell, in any correspondence."