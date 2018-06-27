Appeal after driver did not stay at the scene of an collision in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information to help to trace the driver of a car who did not stay at the scene of a collision in Old Blackwell..

The incident happened on Friday, June 22 between 9am and 9.10am on the B6026 Huthwaite Lane, between Yew Tree Farm, on Huthwaite Lane, and the kennels on Blackwell Road, Huthwaite.

It involved a grey Nissan Juke and a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser, and the driver of the Chrysler did not stay at the scene.

The driver is described as being white, around 6ft 2in tall, aged in his 40s and was wearing jogging bottoms, a baseball cap and was carrying a bag. He was last seen heading towards Huthwaite.

A police spokesman said: "Did you notice the collision, see either of the cars nearby just before the incident, or do you have any information which could help our officers with their inquiries?"

If so, please call PC Michelle Wheelwright on 101, quoting reference 18*290349, or send her a message online through the Contact Us pages of the website, by clicking here.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.