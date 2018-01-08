Appeal after attempted theft and collision in Hope

Officers investigating a road traffic collision in Castleton Road in Hope are appealing to the public for further information.

On Friday, January 5, just after 1pm, a man was seen attempting to steal a bike which was parked outside the Café Adventure on Edale Road.

The owner of the bike chased after him, the man then got into a Silver Toyota Corolla which sped off.

The car was then involved in a collision on Castleton Road with a HGV. The car then drove off towards Hathersage, it is thought to have quite extensive damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Simon Little on 101 quoting reference number 18*7454.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111