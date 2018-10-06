Appeal after 19-year-old man dies in Snake Pass collision

Officers investigating a collision where a man has died are appealing for information and dashcam footage to assist with their enquiries.

On Saturday, September 29 at 1pm a Yamaha motorbike and a Skoda Yeti car were in collision on The Snake Pass, A57, between Ladybower and Glossop.

The 19-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to Salford Hospital where he later died.

The passenger of the car was taken to Tameside hospital as he fell ill shortly after the collision.

Inspector Justin Brown said: “We are urging anyone that may have been driving along the A57 at around 1pm on Saturday and has any information or dashcam footage to contact us.”

Please quote the reference number 18000468169 in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.