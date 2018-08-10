ANPR system could be installed at Chesterfield car park

An automatic number plate recognition system (ANPR) could be installed at The Range car park in Chesterfield.

Parking Eye Ltd has submitted a planning application to introduce the ANPR system outside the store, which is situated on the retail park off Lordsmill Street.

ANPR systems record the entry and exit times of vehicles.

The application states: "The site will continue to operate as a car park, however it will be managed by the introduction of an ANPR system.

"The site is currently used as a car park with 100 parking bays.

"The proposal seeks to provide management of the existing car park to reduce car park abuse and ensure that spaces are available for genuine site users.

"The equipment used for the proposed development will be of a standard specification and be as environmentally sensitive as possible in terms of design.

"The scheme has been located on an area of land that is already used for car parking and as such will not significantly impact upon visual or landscape receptors."