'Another important milestone' for Chesterfield Waterside development

The man behind Chesterfield Waterside has hailed 'another important milestone' for the development.

Chesterfield Borough Council has granted planning permission to create a new access bridge and road to The Park area of the £320million project.

The ambitious Chesterfield Waterside masterplan is being led by Chesterfield-based Bolsterstone Group PLC and backed by the Arnold Laver Group and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Peter Swallow, managing director of Bolsterstone Group PLC, said: "I am delighted that Chesterfield Borough Council has granted permission to create a new access bridge and road to what will become The Park neighbourhood within the Chesterfield Waterside development.

"This represents yet another important milestone for the project, and we are now in a position to progress proposals to develop new homes in The Park area of the site next year."

The Park will be Chesterfield Waterside's main housing area.

The first 19 homes within The Park have already been completed and fully occupied since 2015.

Chesterfield Waterside - which is one of the largest regeneration projects in the UK - will eventually feature five neighbourhoods including housing, shops, offices, a hotel, a multi-storey car park and new canal basin.

The masterplan is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs.

