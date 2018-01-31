ANOTHER EXCITING DEVELOPMENT: A taste of central Europe heading to Chesterfield

Council chiefs have approved plans to breathe new life into a derelict stretch of land in Chesterfield.

On Monday, Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee granted conditional permission for Blue Deer Ltd to deliver its Glass Yard masterplan opposite the Proact Stadium on Sheffield Road.

An artist's impression of how the development might look.

The development promises to transform the former fire station site - with 18 new offices and accommodation for artisan food producers, restaurants, cafes and retail units.

A barn-like building called The Batch House will be at the centre of the scheme.

Planning documents stated: "Inspired by the markets you find in central Europe, we want to make The Batch House inclusive to both food and craft.

"We already have interest from several high-profile chefs to create restaurant spaces. We are looking for more to sit alongside them.

"The ground floor will be occupied by artisan food producers, restaurants, cafes and retail units.

"Built over multiple levels and with an unusual design, the barn will create interesting spaces, perfect for exhibitions, presentations and creative work spaces.

"The Batch House will provide a hub for the businesses that are in The Glass Yard, as well as the local area."

The planning documents add: "The Glass Yard development brings business and leisure together to create a space where you can work, eat and meet, allowing you to create a work life balance that suits both your business and your employees.

"We believe The Glass Yard will provide the north of England with something normally only found in London."

The planning committee received a letter from one resident who said: "I support plans to redevelop the former fire station site and the appearance of the proposed buildings.

"I feel the application site is an eyesore in its present condition.

"These proposals can only be good for Chesterfield."

Hathersage-based Blue Deer Ltd bought the land in 2016.

Tim Turner, the firm's managing director, has been interested in the location since 2009.

Blue Deer Ltd was responsible for transforming 131 Chatsworth Road into shops, hair and beauty salons and restaurants, including Nonnas.