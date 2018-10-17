Another chance to meet police and fire officers in Staveley

There’s another chance for people to meet their local police and fire officers in Staveley this weekend, and check out the force’s new drone unit.

They are heading to the Market Place and will be around for residents to find out more about their work, speak about any concerns or issues and pick up safety advice.

The event will take place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, October 20.

PC Kelly Brown, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing more faces on Saturday, and are pleased to be able to share more about the work our police drone unit are doing in Derbyshire. Please pop down and say hello.

“While at the event we’re encouraging people to snap a selfie or take a picture as part of our online initiative to show our officers engaging in our diverse local communities, by collecting photographs of our officers and the people they meet.

“If you want to take part please ask the officer for a picture or selfie and tag us on Twitter (@DerbysPolice) and Instagram (@derbyshireconstabulary) with the hashtag #CopASelfie.

“Would you like to get in touch with your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team but can’t make the event?

“You can contact them by calling 101, or sending them a message online through the My Local Police pages of the website.”