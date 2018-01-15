Annie Hall returns as High Sheriff to Matlock Luncheon Club

Tales of life as the High Sheriff of Derbyshire were shared with members of Matlock Luncheon Club by the club’s former chairman, Annie Hall.

Since taking office in November last year, Annie has seen the police call centre at work, child protection and domestic abuse units and the Serious Crime Unit in Derby.

She's been to police awards ceremonies, been out on patrol in a car. She can go to court with judges and magistrates.

Annie spoke very movingly about some of the underprivileged children she has met. She has spent time with the fire and rescue service, meeting Dexter the dog who sniffs out accelerants after a fire and been more than 27 metres above the ground on an hydraulic ladder.

Annie is the is the eighth lady High Sherriff in Derbyshire and the fifth from Ashford-in-the-Water.

She began her talk with a potted history of the position of High Sheriff - the oldest warranted office bestowed by a monarch and more than 1,000 years old. Originally shire reeves (bailiffs) were appointed to keep law and order and raise funds for the Crown through serving of fines. They were the military

force of the shire. As the position brought unpopularity to the holder it is only ever for one year

Annie is pictured with the club’s chairman Nicola Freeman.