Animal team's thanks after teamwork helps reunite pets with owners in Whaley Bridge

A number of pets were rescued from Whaley Bridge and reunited with their owners over the weekend as efforts continued to shore up the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir.

A specialist team from Animal Search UK undertook numerous trips into the 'danger zone' on Saturday to capture, feed and rescue abandoned pets.

They conducted 15-minute missions into and out of the area, and due to teamwork with Glossop police, the RSPCA, Pets at Home and local residents, many pets were rescued and reunited with their owners.

Posting on Facebook, the organisation said: "We would just like to say a big thank you for all the support we have had over the past four days with the Whaley Bridge incident.

"We encourage all pets still missing to be reported for free on our website, www.animalsearchuk.co.uk.

"A huge thank you to Pets at Home, for their extremely generous and large donation to help provide carry cases, food, and all supplies needed.

"Again, we thank Glossop Police for keeping everyone safe during this time and thank you to all the hard work you have done.

"We are extremely grateful for all the messages and calls we have received from people offering to help, you guys are wonderful. We are still looking to temporary house cats, so if you are able to help accommodate any cats until they can return safely home please contact us on info@animalsearchuk.co.uk NOT via our Facebook.

"The amount of support and well wishes we have received is overwhelming, and we are thankful for each and everyone of you.

"Our thoughts now are with the residents affected and we hope they can return to their homes soon."

