Animal rights group protests outside Casa Hotel in Chesterfield

An animal rights group held a protest outside a Chesterfield hotel at the weekend.

The Sheffield Animal Action group gathered at the Casa Hotel in protest at The Barlow Hunt annual ball, which took place at the venue on Saturday night.

A post by the animal action group on Facebook read: “We invite people to come along to a peaceful demonstration, aimed at the behaviour of this hunt and their presence at the Casa.”

And a later posted published after the protest read: “Thanks to everyone who came to our demo against the Casa Hotel. Over 30 of us stood out in the cold to show we won’t stand for the legitimisation of illegal hunting.”

According to its website, The Sheffield Animal Action ‘campaigns in Sheffield and the surrounding area against animal exploitation. The group is run by local activists, and seeks to promote veganism and animal rights/liberation’.

In response, a spokesperson for Casa Hotel said: “The hotel hosts many events for companies and organisations, which all have a range of different interests. We understand that the interests of different groups of people will not always align but our focus is always on providing a professional service and an exceptional guest experience.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said they did not receive any calls to attend the protest.