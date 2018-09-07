An offender’s restraining order is extended after he visited his ex twice

A convicted offender who breached a restraining order twice by visiting his ex’s home has been fined and had his non-contact ban extended.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 4 how Richard Ambler, 32, of Sutton Hall Road, Bolsover, was seen banging on his former partner’s door on Welbeck Road, Bolsover, and declaring that he loved her and during a second incident he was found at the property by police.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A restraining order was put in place on August 28. There would have been a trial for assault but a guilty plea was agreed and the restraining order was imposed.”

The complainant stated that on September 2 she saw Ambler outside her home and she asked him to go away but he said he loved her and he banged on the door and she claimed he climbed up the side of the home and knocked on her window.

She added that she called her mother who called the police and Ambler was kicking her door before he ran away.

Mrs Allsop added that when a police officer attended the property on September 3 he saw Ambler standing inside the property and the door was ajar and he came out and was arrested.

Ambler, who is currently under a community order for the assault offence, pleaded guilty to breaching his restraining order on September 2 and September 3.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Ambler claimed there had been communication between himself and his ex-partner and he believed she had wanted to revoke the restraining order.

Ambler denied climbing up the complainant’s home, according to Mr Strelley, because he has two broken ribs.

Mr Strelley also argued that if Ambler had been someone who genuinely thought he was not welcome at the address he would not have been expected to open the door to the police.

Magistrates opted to allow Ambler’s community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue.

But they extended Ambler’s restraining order to 12 months and ordered him to pay a £61 fine, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.