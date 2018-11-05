Ambulance crew member suffers nightmares after she was attacked by a Chesterfield patient

An ambulance staff member has told how she has been left suffering nightmares after she was attacked by an abusive patient she was trying to help.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 1 how Carl Broadbent, 52, of Danby Avenue, at Old Whittington, Chesterfield, punched Elinor Parsons in the chest after an ambulance had come to help Broadbent who had collapsed at The Rectory, on Church Way, Chesterfield.

Hospital and ambulance staff have been suffering physical abuse, according to media reports.

Prosecuting solicitor Michael Treharne said: “The case involves a situation where the defendant was picked up by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“There has been a lot of media publicity about attacks on staff in hospitals and ambulance staff and sadly this one that fits the bill.”

He added: “They went to the person on the ground and tried to provide treatment and that was refused by Broadbent.

“And they had difficulty persuading him to get into the back of the ambulance because they felt the best treatment for him was in hospital because the complainant thought he was under the influence of something.”

Mr Treharne added that on the way to hospital Broadbent became challenging and undid his safety straps and started grabbing equipment and tried to grab a defibrillator and the driver.

The complainant needed to pull Broadbent back, according to Mr Treharne, and when they arrived at the hospital the defendant put his fists up and spoke in an aggressive fashion that he did not want anyone to touch him.

Mr Treharne added: “He then, at about 5.30am, leaned forward and punched the lady to the side of her chest leaving a bruise, pain and discomfort.

“It did not finish there as he tried to lash out and the other person with the ambulance said the defendant could get out and his behaviour was unacceptable and they told security.”

Ms Parson said in a victim statement: “This assault has left me with occasional nightmares and anxiety on certain jobs at work and anxiety for my daughters particularly one who cycles to work in the early hours.

“It’s made me angry when I had to encounter it at work when all I was doing was helping.”

Mr Treharne added that Broadbent was also found with drugs.

Broadbent, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault and to possessing a class B cannabinoid drug after the incident on March 27.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Broadbent accepts the statement of the complainant and CCTV footage of the incident but he was shocked because he could not recall what had happened and this was not his normal behaviour.

Magistrates adjourned the case until November 7 to consider a probation report before sentencing.