Ambulance boss sorry for delay after teen trampled by horse near Chesterfield

A concerned mother says her teenage daughter had to wait more than two hours for an ambulance after she was trampled on by a horse.

Sharon Layton told how her 17-year-old Katie lay in agony in mud all that time after a 999 operator said her situation was not an emergency.

Injuries to Katie Hopkinson-Layton's left arm.

Mrs Layton, of Douglas Road, Tapton, said: "I'm absolutely appalled at how my daughter was treated.

"I can't tell you how angry I feel about it all."

A boss at East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has apologised and confirmed an investigation was underway.

The incident happened to a track near Bridge Street, Clay Cross, on the afternoon of Sunday, January 7.

Katie was out riding her horse when she fell off the animal after it was spooked by a charging cow.

The horse subsequently trampled on Katie as her 16-year-old sister Amy watched on in horror.

Mrs Layton, 55, said Katie called 999 but was told 'it’s not an emergency'.

She added: "I got to the scene and saw her lying in the mud in pain - I was absolutely mortified.

"There was nothing I could do."

Thankfully, a consultant who was out walking appeared.

He made several 999 calls and an air ambulance eventually arrived - more than two hours after Katie fell from her horse.

The Netherthorpe School student was flown to hospital in Sheffield.

She has ligament damage and will start physiotherapy tomorrow.

Mrs Layton said: "So many people stopped to help Katie that day.

"They put their coats on her to keep her warm, they comforted her as she drifted in and out of consciousness.

"So many 999 calls were made.

"I'd like to publicly thank everyone who helped - especially the amazing consultant."

Andy Magee, paramedic and ambulance operations manager for Derbyshire at EMAS, said: "It is always our aim to provide our patients with the highest possible standard of care.

"We are sorry that we were unable to get help to the patient sooner and for the distress this caused the patient and family.

"Our patient advice and liaison service is currently speaking with the patient and her family to investigate what happened and to discuss their experience."

Following the incident, the family has set up this JustGiving page to help raise £500 for Derbyshire Air Ambulance.