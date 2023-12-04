Ambulance and mountain rescue attend as car goes through wall in Peak District after skidding on ice, causing injuries

A car left the road and went through a wall in Hope Valley area due to difficult conditions on the road.

The incident happened about midday on Sunday, December 3 in the Curbar area in the Peak District.

A car, with a driver and two passengers on board, went through a wall after skidding on ice. One of the occupants suffered multiple injuries as a result.

A team member from Edale Mountain Rescue was made aware of the incident by a resident and was quickly on the scene providing assistance to the injured person.Later Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Basics Doctor, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and a crew from HART attended to provide further support.