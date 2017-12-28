AMBER SNOW WARNING: Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield on Friday

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for Derbyshire on Friday.
The warning states that there is the possibility of vehicles being stranded, power cuts and some rural communities becoming cut off.
HEAVY SNOW: Power cuts and travel disruption possible in Derbyshire
Here's the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield on Friday December 29, according to the Met Office.
1am - Clear
2am - Cloudy
3am - Cloudy
4am - Cloudy
5am - Heavy snow
6am - Heavy snow
7am - Heavy snow
8am - Sleet shower
9am - Sleet shower
10am - Light rain
11am - Cloudy
12pm - Light shower
1pm - Cloudy
2pm - Sunny intervals
3pm - Sunny intervals
4pm - Cloudy
5pm - Cloudy
6pm - Partly cloudy
7pm - Partly cloudy
8pm - Partly cloudy
9pm - Partly cloudy
10pm - Partly cloudy
11pm - Cloudy