AMBER SNOW WARNING: Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield on Friday

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for Derbyshire on Friday.

The warning states that there is the possibility of vehicles being stranded, power cuts and some rural communities becoming cut off.

A yellow ice warning has also been issued for the county.

HEAVY SNOW: Power cuts and travel disruption possible in Derbyshire



Here's the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield on Friday December 29, according to the Met Office.

1am - Clear

2am - Cloudy

3am - Cloudy

4am - Cloudy

5am - Heavy snow

6am - Heavy snow

7am - Heavy snow

8am - Sleet shower

9am - Sleet shower

10am - Light rain

11am - Cloudy

12pm - Light shower

1pm - Cloudy

2pm - Sunny intervals

3pm - Sunny intervals

4pm - Cloudy

5pm - Cloudy

6pm - Partly cloudy

7pm - Partly cloudy

8pm - Partly cloudy

9pm - Partly cloudy

10pm - Partly cloudy

11pm - Cloudy