All you need to know about this year’s Christmas light switch-on in Chesterfield

Residents are invited to get into the festive spirit at this year’s Chesterfield Christmas light switch-on.

The event, organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, is all set for Sunday, November 18.

The entertainment begins from noon with fairground rides and an indoor and outdoor festive market.

Chesterfield Market Café will also be open in the Market Hall.

Youngsters can meet Paddington Bear in Rykneld Square outside Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre at noon to 12.30pm, 1pm to 1.30pm, 2pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 3.30pm.

Santa will be in residence in Chesterfield Market Hall, on the mezzanine level overlooking the café.

Children can meet Santa from 11am to 3.30pm. A visit to Santa will cost £4.50 and each child will receive a present.

The Christmas lights stage show will get underway at 3.30pm with Peak FM providing entertainment.

As well as local acts, stars from Cinderella, this year’s pantomime at the Pomegranate Theatre will perform on stage.

The final switch-on by Chesterfield’s mayor, pantomime stars and Paddington, will take place at 4.45pm.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Chesterfield Borough Council’s deputy leader, said: “Our annual Christmas lights switch-on is a great event for all the family to enjoy with the opportunity to meet Paddington Bear and Santa.

“We provide the event as part of our commitment to supporting the local economy and as well as the market and Market Hall, many of our town centre shops, cafés and restaurants will also be open on the day.”

Chesterfield Borough residents can use their free parking pass to park for free at the following council-run car parks:

Albion Road

Devonshire Street

Durrant Road

Hollis Lane (excluding on-street bays)

Holywell Cross (the ‘Donut’)

Queens Park (North and South)

Spa Lane

Station Road

St Mary’s Gate

Theatre Lane