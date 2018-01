Firefighters had to make the scene safe after a Oakerthorpe crash.

At just after 6.15pm yesterday - Sunday, January 14 all emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the B6013 Belper Road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters made the scene safe and administered first aid both Derbyshire Police and the ambvulance service were also on scene.”