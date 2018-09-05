Alfreton Wesley Church players ring up cash for Riddings community project

A new play staged by a church group gave a big cash boost to a community project.

Three-act comedy Wedding Belles, presented at Alfreton Wesley Church, raised more than £416 for Riddings-based group OSCARI, which provides OAP visits, meals for schoolchildren and the elderly, a community allotment, arts and crafts sessions and groups for tots and teens.

The group now plans to add a food bank, a heritage day and a men’s group to its varied range of activities.

Producer David Hopkinson said: “Each of our dramatic productions benefits a different charity and we were happy to support the sterling work done by the OSCARI volunteers.

“We had a lot of fun rehearsing the play and were rewarded by very supportive audiences.”

The drama group has raised thousands of pounds for various causes since it was formed nearly 30 years ago. It now stages three productions a year, at Easter, Christmas and during the summer.

Cast members were Caroline Dellow, Keith Gibson, Rooth Hamilton, David Hopkinson, Eleanor Robinson, Jordan and Terry Thorpe and Adam Wells; prompt, June Parker; lights and sound, Craig Gibson.

A solo was given by Lorna Shephard.